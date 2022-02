LAHORE: Only one match is scheduled during the seventh season of Pakistan Super League today (Saturday) in Lahore.

Islamabad United will try to confirm their playoffs as they will face league favorites Lahore Qalandars in march 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Islamabad United are at the fourth spot on the points table and simply need one win to enter the knockout rounds.

The match will be broadcasted live at 7:30pm.