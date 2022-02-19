Of Foreign Office manoeuvres

Recent media reports suggesting that Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi could replace the incumbent Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood next month, and that Mahmood could in turn replace Qazi as the envoy to Ankara, came as a shock for multiple reasons.

Firstly, Qazi is not even in grade 22, and there are twelve diplomats in the same rank. Secondly, the possibility of his getting promoted in the next promotion board is not guaranteed, given that there are three officers senior to him in grade 21 who will also be considered in the High-Powered Selection Board (HPSB), which is headed by the prime minister. Thirdly, there are at least four senior officers in grade 22 who have better credentials than Qazi to replace Mahmood, for now.

On top of any list would be Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, the most senior and arguably amongst the most charismatic and dynamic diplomats in the current lot. Having studied and taught at some of the leading universities of the world, he has been an ambassador for twice as long as anyone else in the Foreign Office currently – including in Berlin and Rome. With an experience of both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, as well as of protocol and administration at the top levels, he is credited with a strategic thinking ability – a rare commodity in the Foreign Office these days. He also presently holds the Presidency of the 37-member UN-affiliated International Development Law Organization (IDLO).

The next on the list would be the current head of Foreign Minister’s Office (FMO), Special Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar, who also boasts a very well rounded diplomatic profile, having served as high commissioner in Nairobi and Ottawa. Tarar has rich experience of both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, as well as administration, and is seen as a solid professional who is not shy of speaking his mind.

The next in line would be the current envoy to Beijing, Ambassador Moin ul Haque, who also has a wholesome experience of protocol, administration as well as bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. Haque is known as a great workhorse and a team player, who has been exceptionally lucky in getting prized postings, and having been close to each of the last three foreign secretaries.

The outgoing envoy in Washington DC, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, would complete the list. With a doctorate in international trade from a notable institute in Japan, Khan is also recognised as a solid professional with experience of both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, though he has never worked on administrative or protocol side as is the case with some others on the list. Khan has also been close to the powerful cliques at the Foreign Office in recent years, and has served on an exceptional posting.

One wonders that with so many choices available, why a relatively junior and less experienced diplomat, number 16 on the seniority list, will be picked for the top position in the diplomatic cadre. For those in the know of things, the answer lies in how the the foreign secretary was selected previously. The final shortlist had come down to two batch mates: Sohail Mahmood and Jauhar Saleem, who both represented diametrically different values and views. Mahmood, known for his obedience and hard work, represented status quo; Saleem, known for his foresight and brilliance, represented a new vision for the future.

Mahmood, who after the first year and a half of his tenure reportedly became desperate to leave the Foreign Office for a last ambassadorial assignment, tried but failed to manage a swap with either of the envoys in Washington or Beijing. Now that his retirement is just months away, Ankara seems to be the last hope for a swap, as Qazi has finished his term and the station is available.

In the posting plan for ambassadors being worked out presently only a few important stations – Tokyo, Abu Dhabi and Ankara – are available; while there are at least 10 senior officers in grade 22 and grade 21 who are vying for those. Given the perception that the top offices are amenable to ‘sifarish’, a match of competing recommendations from outside the institution is reportedly in progress, which is severely affecting the morale and productivity of the institution. The PM Office needs to take notice with a view to set the things right.