Govt taking measures to protect Overseas Pakistanis’ investment, capital in country: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday describing the Overseas Pakistanis as precious asset said the government was taking measures for the protection of their investment and capital in the country.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Association in Dubai which led by its Chairman Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan called on him here. President of the Association Dr. Faisal Ikram and Mumtaz Muslim were also present. Matters relating to the interest taken by Dubai-based Pakistanis in the government’s business-friendly policies were discussed in the meeting.

The participants also appreciated the government for providing the right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis in the country’s elections, introducing the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) scheme for funds’ transfer, and for taking other measures to protect their rights.