HBL PSL 7: schedule for today, Feb 18

Pakistan Super League (PSL) fever keeps on holding the country, with only few few matches remaining before knockout stages.

Two matches are planned today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The first match will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at 2:30pm while the second match will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at 7:30pm.

Table-clinchers Sultans have already qualified while Gladiators will try to reinforce their situation on the points table where they are at fifth spot.

In the second match today, Babar Azam- Karachi Kings will clash with tournament favorites Lahore Qalandars.