Knowledge Platform launches Pakistan’s first educational device to end digital disparity

ISLAMABAD: Knowledge Platform, a leading ed-tech organization in Pakistan, has launched Pakistan’s first educational device in collaboration with GSMA and CreditPer, a leading digital lending platform that provides easy access to digital credit to under-served and un-served market segments.

Launching such a device and facilitating access to it on easy installments via CreditPer is a game-changer that is expected to eliminate the digital divide in education in Pakistan, said a news release.

The device offers everything a student is required to study where one could easily get the device of their choice recommended by Knowledge Platform, on installments through CreditPer with instant financing options.

The device comes pre-loaded with learning solutions powered by Knowledge Platform, a library of content including videos, games, assessments and mobile data

“Only 1 million out of 49 million school-going (grade 1-12)students in Pakistan have access to dedicated educational smart devices. This means that~98% of students are significantly affected and disadvantaged when it comes to education and learning opportunities,” it said.

Knowledge Platform, a pioneer in ed-tech, has therefore stepped up to bridge the digital divide in education with Pakistan’s first-ever educational device. The device comes with Learn Smart Pakistan’s state-of-the-art learning solutions, which include curriculum-aligned digital content for K-12 students. It is also preloaded with Parhai Buddy (Pakistan’s first AI-powered learning coach), Exam Prep Master (Learn Smart Pakistan), 1-on-1 competitions, and teacher-led trainings.

To increase mobile adoption, CreditPer is offering easy installment plans to meet unique individual needs. To increase internet adoption in the region, we have also partnered with Jazz Telecom to come up with an Edu-data sim containing a subsidized internet package at PKR. 150 per month.

The project has been recognized, and nominated for the Global Mobile Awards, by the GSMA as the best mobile innovation for the emerging markets and is considered an outstanding contribution to the UN SDGs.

CEO, Knowledge Platform Mahboob Mahmood said, “We are honored to be the change-makers in the ed-tech industry. Affordable devices and internet access are key barriers to online education.”

With the launch of this educational tablet, we have moved a step closer to our goal of bridging the digital divide. Through this deal with CreditPer, the device is available on installments to people with low-income streams, providing them access to personalized learning, digital content, games, assessments, and data.

Over the years, the way education is practiced has evolved rapidly and it is good to see tech companies joining hands to transform education.”