Pakistan Women’s cricket team joins practice camp ahead of World Cup

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team held a training session to race up the groundwork for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, planned for March.

The world-cup bound squad held the training session after the finish of their mandatory isolation period.

In the main training session of the team, the players participated in actual training and fielding drills.

It is worth focusing on here that Pakistan’s women team will commence their world cup campaign against the rival India on March 6 at Bay Oval. The green shirts will play seven matches against the remaining teams.

The main four teams from the group of eight members will then, at that point, meet all requirements for the Semi-finals.