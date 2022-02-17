PM launches portal to address scholarships complaints, ensure meritocracy

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a portal exclusively to register the complaints related to the educational scholarships, which he believed, would ensure meritocracy, transparency and uplift the students with more hunger and drive.

Linked with the Prime Minister Citizen Portal, the facility would help the scholarship holders to register their complaints regarding the problems faced by them, besides ensuring the judicious use of the allocated resources.

Currently, the government is spending Rs 28 billion to support the education of deserving and competent students. The beneficiaries include around 2.6 million students with 72% females.

The prime minister said that a team of academics would constantly oversee the portal and guide the government to grant scholarships in particular subjects keeping in view the needs of the market as well as the country.

He said the government had long been receiving complaints from the students for being neglected or delayed in the payment of scholarships which prompted him to introduce a technology-based centralized system for verification and criteria setting of scholarships.

“Through scholarships, we can decide the future course of the country’s development. The purpose of the education system should be the nation-building. The subjects (being taught) should have a connection with nation-building…Considering the technology revolution, we should direct our youth to the technology,” he remarked.