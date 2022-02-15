PWAI, PAL to organize “Zikr-e-Faiz” on Feb 17

ISLAMABAD: Progressive Writers Association Islamabad (PWAI) in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an event titled “Zikr-e-Faiz” in connection with 111th birthday of Faiz Ahmad Faiz on February 17.

Organizer Imdad Akash told APP that eminent scholar Amer Sindh will preside over the ceremony while Salima Hashmi will be guest of honour on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Haris Khaleeq, Masheel Fatima will also shed light on the life and literary contributions of Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

Dr. Anwar Ahmed, Arshad Mahmood, Arshad Waheed, ex Chairman PAL Dr. Qasim Bughio, Akhtar Usman, Dr. Salahuddin Darwesh, Dr. Arshad Mehraj, Faqeer Sain, Wasif Arshad, Najma Rehana, Farheen Khalid, Mahafia Sheikh, Fatima Usman, Tahir Islam Askari and others also pay tribute to Faiz Ahmad Faiz in their copies. Meanwhile Dr. Anwar Ahmad, Rahat Saeed, Dr. Najeeb Jamal, Dr. Shah Muhammad Marri and Prof. Noor ul Amin Yousafzai will attend the event online via zoom. “Kalam-e-Faiz Naqsh-e-Kamal” would be launched on the occasion. A video clip Kalam e Shayer Ba Zaban e Shayer would be played.