USA outgun Canada 4-2 in pivotal Olympic hockey clash

Beijing: The United States outslugged Canada 4-2 on Saturday in a pivotal Olympic clash of hockey heavyweights that lacked none of the intensity of their long rivalry despite the absence of NHL superstars.

The preliminary-round victory gives the United States coveted North American bragging rights, for now, and puts them in the driver’s seat of Group A, the “Group of Death”. Both sides are relying heavily on youth after the NHL kept its star players from travelling to Beijing due to concerns over Covid-19, but grizzled veterans got the scoring started. Canada struck first, with 35-year-old Mat Robinson slotting home just over a minute into the game. But the Canadians barely had time to celebrate before 33-year-old US captain Andy Miele counter-punched 70 seconds later. “To put a stop to their momentum right away was awesome,” Miele said. The Americans took control in the second period when 20-year-old Brendan Brisson made it 3-1. Kenny Agostino added the final goal in the third. Canada, winners of three of the last five hockey golds, were unlucky to strike the crossbar twice. The pedigree of the fierce rivals — they’ve won a combined 27 Olympic medals including 11 gold — made Saturday’s contest a marquee group-play match-up and it was typically physical. “I think it’s expected any time Canada plays the US,” said Canada’s Maxim Noreau.

– Open competition – The NHL no-show has made the tournament an anything-can-happen affair, with Canada, the USA, the defending champion Russians, and a strong Finnish team all top contenders. Group A also includes 2018 silver medalists Germany, who take on hockey newcomers China later Saturday.

Germany opened with a 5-1 loss to Canada, who avenged a 2018 semi-final defeat. China, heavy on Canadian and US players who signed up for the hosts in the first-ever Chinese appearance in the event, were given a rude welcome to Olympic ice by the Americans when they blitzed them 8-0 two days ago. The 12 teams are divided into three groups. Each group’s top team, plus a fourth team with the next highest points total, gets a bye from the play-off round, after which the knockout round begins. The Russians are in control of Group B despite looking lackluster in two wins so far, while the Finns top Group C.

With their hastily assembled teams, the North Americans are relying on natural depth in the sport to shine through, while the Europeans bring experience and stronger chemistry from playing together longer. The US squad includes 15 skaters who play in the US college ranks, while Canada have emerging teenage stars like defenseman Owen Power and forward Mason McTavish. But the Americans have so far dismissed any concerns about their lack of familiarity with each other.

“I found chemistry with my line-mates right away,” said Sean Farrell, a student at Harvard University who hat-tricked against China. “I think we’ve been playing well five-on-five, causing havoc, and fortunately we have buried our chances.”