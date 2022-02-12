NA speaker warns opposition against negative politics

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said that chaotic politics was against the interest of the country and the opposition should refrain from negative politics. Talking to the media after addressing a ceremony, organised by the University of Management and Technology (UMT) here, he said that all allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were standing with the government, adding that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had assured him of his party’s complete support to the PTI.

He said the country was more important than politics, as it was facing different national and international challenges, adding that the opposition should wait for the next general elections.

Earlier, addressing the faculty members, the speaker said: “Teaching is a sacred profession, which wins reward from nature and society.” He said a teacher could help bring about a revolution in society, adding that the profession demanded commitment, devotion and dedication. “A teacher shows the path to success to his students,” he added.

Asad Qaisar said the government was taking measures to provide quality education to students so that Pakistani universities could make place in the world ranking. He said national universities should compete foreign ones like Oxford or Cambridge universities. “The Pakistani students were very intelligent and getting modern education with devotion, dedication and commitment,” he added.

Later, he gave away shields to the best teachers of the university.