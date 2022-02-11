Cheeseburger, anyone?

Joining the already-saturated market of international fast food chains in Lahore is Bob’s.

It is a Brazilian fast food chain founded by tennis star Bob Falkenburg that serves cheeseburgers, hotdogs, subs, wings, macaroni and cheese and bagels.

A few days back, I had the opportunity to try out their menu at their branch which has opened in T Block, DHA, in place of OPTP. I tried everything out except for mac n cheese, bagels and wings, and this is what I think of it.

STRENGTHS — I would give a special mention to their service which really impressed me. You walk into the fanciest of restaurants and see bored waiters and rude attendants telling you to rush with your order, make faces when you tell them to recommend you something, and hesitate when asked to subtract or add something in your meal, before disappearing with your order and coming back with it and hour later. To expect good service from a fast food joint is even tougher as one can assume they might not be trained to cater to the elite who prefer fine-dining only. That was not the case with Bob’s. One is greeted with smiles and warmth and seated to a place of your convenience. They recommend you their specialities even before you have the chance to ask and once served, check up on you repeatedly to ensure everything is according to your liking. A 10/10 for service.

Many international food chains’ owners (and these are prominent ones I’m talking about) believe their job is done just by bringing that chain here in the city, but no. What comes after that is the hardest part which many falter in

Their cheeseburgers are their strongest point hands down. Very few restaurants in Lahore know their craft in terms of preparing beef cheese burgers but Bob’s know it like the back of their hand. There’s a reason the restaurant chain has branches all over the world and the owners of the Lahore branch have made sure to provide top quality meal that does justice to its name. Many international food chains’ owners (and these are prominent ones I’m talking about) believe their job is done just to bring that chain here in the city, but no. What comes after that is the hardest part which many falter in. I tried their Jalapeno Cheddar Melt in beef which is priced at Rs 690 and I remember not feeling well that day but the taste and aroma of it including the flavour and the soft texture of the beef melted into cheese lifting my spirits and instantly making me feel better. Bob’s is now my comfort food. Please go there for the beef burgers.

WEAKNESESS — cheese fries is a meal that even a dhaba now offers including mint margaritas, molten lava cake and cheese naans. Do they do justice to it? No. Bob’s joins the list. Being a big cheese lover myself, I ordered cheese fries that turned out to be bland with a confusing presentation of pizza sauce and chewy cheese.

I wouldn’t say the hotdogs and the subs are their weakest points but an overdose of mayonnaise ruined a taste that could’ve been divine.