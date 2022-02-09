Govt working to ensure conducive environment for journalists: Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Spokesperson for the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that free media was a guarantor of reforms at government as well as institutional level in a democratic state.

He said that the government was working towards creating a conducive environment for the media fraternity and to eradicate any hindrances being faced by the front-line warriors on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing the media representatives at ‘Meet the Press’ after a meeting with newly elected leadership of the Lahore Press Club here.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working on short- and medium-term solutions to the problems being faced by the media industry workers, and pursuing a comprehensive reforms agenda at the provincial level.

While reiterating government’s resolve to expedite development work in F-Block of the Journalist Colony in Lahore, Hasaan said that existing advertising policy was also being reviewed with consultation of all stakeholders.

Responding to different questions, the SACM said that political meetings amongst opposition parties had been going on for the past three-and-a-half years without producing any results. Those who were trying to unite themselves to ;protect their vested interests would soon disperse again, he added.

He said that the opposition should engage in positive politics, adding that the present government was making difficult decisions by abandoning the 70-year-old approach of the previous governments, which in turn forced international organisations like Bloomberg, The Economist, World Bank and World Health Organisation to second the smart policies of the PTI.

The government was striving successfully to keep the wheel of economy moving and also to take steps for the welfare of people and measures like Health Card, Kisan Card, Labour Card and Ehsaas Ration Scheme were a continuation of that policy, he added.

To a query, he said that each institution had its own role under the Constitution and all institutions were playing their role accordingly, he added.