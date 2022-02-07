Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

PESHAWAR: Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, seizing over six kilograms of hashish and arresting accused during various actions in a single day.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the excise police Swat, Malakand region in the first action recovered two kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused namely Gul Ghaista near a bus terminal at Batkhela Bazar.

In the second action, the excise mobile squad recovered 3600-gram hashish during searching a vehicle LWQ 2627 and arrested two accused who were identified as Zar Muhammad and Rehman Ali at Ring Road Motorway Park.

In the third action, the excise police foiled a bid to smuggle 1200 gram hashish concealed at the battery at Ring Road Motorway Park.

The police arrested the dealer-Sajeel, Hussain. Cases were registered against the accused.