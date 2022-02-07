Hazara University closed due to corona cases

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Hazara University shut down after receiving reports of increasing coronavirus cases, said a notification of the University issued here on Sunday. According to notification, Hazara University will remain closed till February 15. Coronavirus was also confirmed in several staff of the university, therefore the university was closed, the administration of the University said. The purpose of closing the university is to protect the staff and students from corona. The notification said that after receipt of positive cases of the COVID-19 in the staff members of the Hazara University Mansehr, the varsity closed down for 10-day, starting from Feb 6.













