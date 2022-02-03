Miss Pakistan Universal and Mr Pakistan Global crowned

Dr Shafaq Akhtar from Lahore was elected Miss Pakistan Universal 2022 in a virtual beauty pageant hosted in Canada. Miss Sana Hayat, also hailing from the country’s cultural capital, bagged the title of Miss Pakistan Global. Subsequently, Mrs Nada Khan succeeded in becoming Mrs Pakistan World. The title of Mr Pakistan Global went to Muhammad Omar from Lahore. Ataullah Gujjar was named Mr Pakistan World. According to the details, the award ceremony for the distribution of prizes to the winners of Miss Pakistan, Mr Pakistan and Mrs Pakistan was held in Lahore, which was attended by a large number of celebrities from showbiz. Pakistan’s first Miss Trans Beauty Queen Shaira Rai, Miss Pakistan 2020 Areej Chaudhry and Dr Ijaz Waris were in attendance. The title of Miss Pakistan Universal went to Dr Shafaq, who was crowned by Miss Pakistan Universe, Saman Shah. Dr Shafaq shared it was an honour for her to be the beauty queen of 2022. “In future I will take part in international competitions and try to make Pakistan famous,” she said.













