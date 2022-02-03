Minister seeks to expedite land acquisition process for KKH

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water and Power Moonis Elahi on Thursday underlined the importance of the expeditious acquisition of the remaining 700 acres land for early completion of extended project of Karakoram Highway. The 17th meeting of the Project Steering Committee of Dasu Hydro Power project was convened by the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman WAPDA, Member(Water) WAPDA, Senior Member Board of Revenue KP, Secretary Energy KP, Joint Secretary Power Division, Chief Engineer NTDC, DC Upper Kohistan, DC Palai Kolas, GM/PD Dasu Hydropower Project and other senior officials of federal and provincial governments. Representatives of World Bank were also invited in the meeting.

Federal Minister reviewed the implementation status of decisions of the last meeting of the steering committee which was held on 16th December 2021. While reviewing the update the Federal Minister conveyed his concern on slow progress on acquisition of remaining 700 acres of land by the District Administration KP. He also conveyed concern on delay in making payments to the affected of Dasu Hydropower Project who qualifies for enhanced self-managed resettlement package announced by wapda as Rs 3.5 million per household.

While reviewing the progress of the task assigned to the Commissioner Hazara Division the Federal Minister for Water Resources showed disappointment on no headway made after a pales of one month regarding finalisation of negotiation with the locals of Pattan area for resolving their long standing demands by exploring all possible options.

The minister drew attention of the representatives of the KP Govt that due to delay in resolution of issues being raised by the locals of Pattan area, construction of much needed transmission line from Pattan to Dasu is getting delayed since long. While concluding the meeting he urged the Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make all our efforts at the highest level to ensure expeditious acquisition of remaining 700 acres land latest by 30 June 2022.

He also emphasised the KP Govt to complete all the formalities and make resettlement dues to affected of Dasu Hydropower Project within three months. Similarly, he impressed upon the KP administration to actively engage with the locals of Pattan area for expeditious resolution of delay in transmission line required to supply electricity for construction activities on Dasu hydropower project.

The representative of KP Govt assured to meet the targets.