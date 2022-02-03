New CJP vows to clear backlog of cases at SC

Senior most judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial Wednesday took oath as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in a ceremony held at the President House, Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Bandial in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senior army officials, judges, lawyers and federal ministers also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Justice Bandial in his address to the full court, said judges corrected their own errors, which’s why the minority changed into majority in Justice Faez Isa’s case.

“A social media campaign was launched against the judicial orders,” he said, adding that personal attacks were being made against judges on the social media. He urged the bar to play its role against criticism before the apex court took notice, says a news report.

Justice Bandial has replaced Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who served as the chief justice of Pakistan from December 2019 to February 1, 2022. The change took place on the principle of seniority in which the puisne judge becomes the chief justice.

Later, in his first appearance in a courtroom as the CJP, Justice Bandial interacted with the lawyers.

“We need to lighten the burden of pending cases. Lawyers should come prepared and avoid seeking extensions,” he said.

The lawyers welcomed and congratulated the newly appointed top judge. Justice Bandial thanked them and said it was a pleasure for him to be with them.

On the occasion, senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari said he would await Justice Bandial’s retirement so that he could meet him again. This was responded to in a pleasant way by the CJP.

Justice Bandial will continue as chief justice till his retirement on September 18, 2023, and will hold the position for some 19 months.