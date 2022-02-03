Taliban reject media reports of fuelling unrest in Kazakhstan

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday rejected some media reports alleging that Taliban fighters carried out activities to further the unrest in Kazakhstan. “We strongly reject such allegations and reports,” Mujahid said. “We have reiterated many times that the Afghan soil wouldn’t be used against any country, and we believe in zero interference in the affairs of other countries,” the spokesperson claimed. He further said that the group was ready to address all grievances of any country in this regard. “We believe in and demand a peaceful solution to the unrest of Kazakhstan and assure that we will not pose any threat or danger to the peaceful environment of the neighbourhood,” Mujahid said. Earlier in January, Kazakhstan’s president imposed a state of emergency in the largest city Almaty and an oil-rich western region after unprecedented protests, that began over a regional energy price hike, engulfed other parts of the vast ex-Soviet country. The southeastern city of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s financial capital, was in chaos as police fired tear gas and stun grenades to quell unrest that began in the west of the country over a spike in local prices for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed orders on states of emergency in Almaty and the hydrocarbon-rich western region of Mangystau effective from January 5 until January 19, the presidential website reported.













