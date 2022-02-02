Coke Studio’s ‘Neray Neray Vas’ ups the festive vibes

Coke Studio 14 has dropped its fifth song Neray Neray Vas and the dance number is already a winner on social media.

This year’s Coke Studio has been making news for fresh faces, catchy compositions and unique pairings. The season premiered with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s Tu Jhoom.

The second release was the Balochi-Pop track Kana Yaari, featuring rapper Eva B, Kaifi Khalil and tambura player Wahab Bugti.

Next came Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s Sajan Das Na, followed by Mehram with Grammy-nominated Arooj Aftab’s haunting vocals.

Coke Studio 14’s latest song is a Punjabi dance number featuring SOCH The Band and Butt Brothers. Neray Neray Vas has been described as “infectious and dance-able, calling you to wear your heart on your sleeve and head into the night to be swept off your feet.”

Neray Neray Vas is receiving rave reviews on social media. Listeners are praising its catchy composition and festive vibe.

The music video has been directed by Murtaza Niaz. Coke Studio 14 will drop its sixth song on February 6, 2022.