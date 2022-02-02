Compassion for Kashmir: all hats and no cattle

When it comes to the notion of Compassion for humanity, it should be objective rather than subjective. The quest for large territories and resources has made humans do unimaginable acts of barbarity to each other. Today, the countries that boast about the supremacy of their justice systems and industries over rest of the world, have ruled as the most atrocious regimes in history. In my opinion, these world’s leading ex-colonial powers should refrain themselves from this condescending behaviour. Their rise and developments have been premised upon inhumane practices.

Since, almost all of the Europe and Asia was affected in World War I, nations started looking for a body that can resolve and avert the clash of nations in future. League of Nations was formed but failed miserably as World War II happened with in a couple of decades. The then US Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces (14 August 1945 – 11 April 1951), Gen. Douglas McArthur on the second day of September, 1948, just following the surrender of the Japanese nation on the Battleship Missouri, formally cautioned as follows:

“Men since the beginning of time have sought peace. Various methods through the ages have been attempted to devise an international process to prevent or settle disputes between nations. From the very start workable methods were found in so far as individual citizens were concerned, but the mechanics of an instrumentality of larger international scope have never been successful. Military alliances, balances of power, Leagues of Nations, all in turn failed, leaving the only path to be by way of the crucible of war. The utter destructiveness of war now blocks out this alternative. We have had our last chance. If we will not devise some greater and more equitable system, Armageddon will be at our door. The problem basically is theological and involves a spiritual recrudescence and improvement of human character that will synchronise with our almost matchless advances in science, art, literature, and all material and cultural developments of the past 2000 years. It must be off the spirit if we are to save the flesh.”

Although the World have not seen a war of that scale after WWII, but United Nations has failed multiple times since then. Whether it be the prevention of war or maintaining peace in disputed areas. The reason mostly because of the right to veto at the disposal of five countries.