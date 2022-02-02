‘Coke Studio’ releases fifth song from Season 14 ‘Neray Neray Vas’

Coke Studio brings together Soch the Band and Butt Brothers with Neray Neray Vas, the fifth song from Season 14.

You know when you spot someone across the room and in that moment you realise it’s on? This is the song for that.

Neray Neray Vas started its life as a mellow mid-2000’s tune by SOCH The Band. In Xulfi and Associate Music Producer ActionZain’s hands at Coke Studio, the song shifts into a bhangra-style track filled with hope.

It’s an interesting call to take a straightforward song and inject it with desi traditions, because normally the opposite happens. But we know by now that Coke Studio doesn’t do normal. This Season’s Neray Neray Vas sounds like itself but lusher; with an expanded soundscape and driving rhythm. A fun little pulse kicks in the first few seconds – an ActionZain tactic that makes you move. A harmonium, tumbi and matka situate Neray Neray Vas firmly in Punjab, while Coke Studio-appropriate chimtas add the whip to the song.

The singers combine their powers to crumble our defences. Soch’s Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed return, and they now have a crew pleading on their behalf. The Butt Brothers bring the force. They tackle the chorus like they’re Soch’s rowdy, well-meaning boys, radiating good times.

And then there’s the video that has the charm of being at a mehndi with an epic soundtrack. Director Murtaza Niaz shaped the performance-based cut to enhance the song’s festive vibe. The viewer lands at an intimate gathering with warm colours and pools of water.

The results are pure Coke Studio escapism. Neray Neray Vas is infectious and dance-able; calling you to wear your heart on your sleeve and head into the night to be swept off your feet. The sixth song from Coke Studio Season 14 will be released on 6th February 2022.