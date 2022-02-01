PMD forecast cold, dry weather for Sindh

KARACHI: On Tuesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature in Karachi is predicted in the range between 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 13-15 degrees Centigrade, Moen-jo-Daro 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 14-16 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 09-11 degrees Centigrade.

Mostly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.