OICCI new president lauds govt’s policies for foreign investors

The President and Chief Executive Officer, Engro Corporation Limited Ghias Khan on Monday took over as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2022 term. This was announced at the 162nd Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the Chamber, said a news release. Amir Rasool Paracha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Unilever Pakistan Limited, was elected as the Vice President. In his message to the members, President Ghias Khan said, he strongly believed that Pakistan offered considerable growth potential for existing and new foreign investors. He lauded OICCI’s role in promoting Pakistan to potential foreign investors. He further appreciated the quality of OICCI Business surveys and the Chamber’s focused and continuing advocacy efforts for streamlining the taxation system, pragmatic policy input for increasing the efficiency of the energy sector, initiatives on women empowerment, gender equality, climate and sustainability, and the Chamber’s role in pursuing an effective Intellectual Property Rights regime in Pakistan.













