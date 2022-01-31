Fire breaks out in factory

A fire broke out in a leather factory in the area of Hajipura Anwar near Khawaja Chowk in Sialkot on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire engulfed chemicals and raw leather on the first, second and third floors of the factory.

Four factory workers got trapped in the building. However, rescuers safely evacuated the workers including Usman, Izhar, Ramesh, and Tariq.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire after the hectic efforts of two hours.

According to officials, the fire gutted goods worth Rs. 7 million. As many as six vehicles of fire tenders, two ambulances and 37 rescuers took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, DC Sialkot regretted the damage caused by the fire and instructed concerned officers to inspect all the old buildings and take precautionary measures to prevent fire.