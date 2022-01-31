Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A woman on Sunday gave birth to four children at a private hospital in Sargodha.

A spokesman of the hospital said the newborns included four boys. He said that the condition of all the babies and their mother is stable and fine.

These babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ woman after four years of marriage, according to the hospital administration.

Earlier this month, a woman gave birth to sextuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

According to details, the KP woman hailing from Mohmand district gave birth to six babies (five girls one boy).