Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district and martyred one youth during an operation in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. The operations were going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, over a dozen Gujar and Bakarwal families are on a sit-in protest after being rendered homeless by the authorities at Roop Nagar in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The illegally detained Vice Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has also expressed his grave concern over the unabated killing spree in every nook and corner of the occupied territory at the hands of Indian forces.