The teaser for ‘Ye Ishq Samajh Na Aaye’ is out

Drama Ye Ishq Samajh Na Aaye is preparing for take off – Aur Life promises to “bring true innovation in the media industry of Pakistan” and it’s doing that by introducing social media into the script.

The teaser featured actors Mikaal Zulfiqar, Zarnish Khan and Shahroz Sabzwari on their devices, communicating with each other through Facebook.

Zulfiqar took to Instagram to announce his new project saying he’s “excited” and had “a fantastic time working with this team.”

He addressed the team by name and appreciated their work. “Jasim Abbas great experience working under your direction. Studio Vision Films and Ali Shahroz thank you for taking such good care of me and dealing with me over all. It’s been smooth sailing. Zarnish Khan it’s always a pleasure working with you, you’re an amazing performer and super fun to be around.”

The Sherdil actor dropped a hint when he mentioned costar Sabzwari. “And Shahroz Sabzwari meri bevi se door reh,” he wrote, suggesting the story may involve an affair or a potential affair.

“First Official teaser. Big shout out to #AurLifeHD Aur Life welcome to the drama industry. A great addition,” he added. Directed by Abbas and produced by Ali, Ye Ishq Samajh Na Aaye is a Studio Vision Films production. The cast also includes Saleem Sheikh and Syeda Tuba Anwar who made her television debut last year with Bharaas alongside Salman Saeed and Zubab Rana.

This is the first time Anwar is working with Sabzwari, she told Images in November last year, but they “instantly connected”. “He’s a great support and costar,” said the actor who married PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat in 2018. “He makes sure that I am comfortable and supports me. The director is loving our on screen chemistry.”

She is playing a character named Nimra who is from a rich family and goes to great lengths for the sake of love. She has a dynamic and powerful personality, she had explained.

She revealed that the drama is being shot in Islamabad. “So it will be altogether a different and refreshing screen. We are shooting in the most beautiful and unused spaces. So the overall look and feel of the drama will be an experience in itself for the viewer,” Anwar said.