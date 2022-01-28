Negotiations underway with int’l social media firms for registration: Babar Awan

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Friday said that negotiation is underway with international social media firms for registration.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour at Senate, he said that on 13 October 2021, the federal government approved Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021 (Rules), promulgated under section 37(2) of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA).

In a written reply Cabinet Division said that under Rule 7(6) (a) of the said Rules, a Significant Social Media Company has more than 0.5 Million users in Pakistan or is in the list specially notified by the Authority, separately for each Application/Service.

PTA has placed the registration form on its website www.pta.gov.pk which can be submitted by applicants through e.mail “SM-Reg@pta.gov.pk” or postal address “Director (WAD), PTA HQs F-5/1, Islamabad, or by physically visiting the office of Director (WAD).

So far PTA has registered two companies i.e Joyo Technology Pakistan (Private) Ltd. (Snake Video) and BIGO Service Pakistan (Private) Ltd. BIGO Live, Like) so far other Significant Social Media Companies are being pursued Registration.

Govt taking steps to make small airports operational, Senate told

Senate was informed on Friday that the government was taking steps to make small airports of the country operational. Responding to various questions in Question hour at Senate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that commercial traffic stands suspended at different airports due to the non-availability of commercial airlines.

The minister assured that there will be no discrimination with any province regarding the commencement of domestic flight operations.

He said a decision will be made on the commercial viability of routes. He said that commercial viability is crucial for flight operations in all airports.

The minister said that Moenjodaro Airport is an operational Airport equipped with allied facilities to accommodate Aircraft i.e ATR.

He said that however, scheduled commercial traffic stands suspended since 2018 due to the commercial non-viability of the airlines.

He said that flight operations from Moenjodaro airport will be commenced upon request by airline operators.

He said that airport-related questions should be referred to the relevant committee for detailed discussions.