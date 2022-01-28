PM appreciates ARY Digital for raising salaries of employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated President and Chief Executive Officer of ARY Digital for responding to his call and raising salaries of employees. Responding to PM Imran’s appeal to business community, Salman Iqbal had announced that ARY Digital Network employees receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent.

It is pertinent to note here that on Sunday, PM Imran Khan had said that the corporate sector has made a profit of Rs980 billion during the year, urging them to increase the salaries of their employees.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “I appreciate President & CEO of Ary Digital Network Salman Iqbal for responding to my call & raising salaries of employees. I am appealing to other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees.”

