Master Visual Art Degree show 2021 opens at NCA

LAHORE: The National College of Arts (NCA) inaugurated the 20th annual degree show of its Master of Visual Art Program at Tollinton Block here on Friday.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by NCA Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri, who is also the director of the Master of Visual Art program. There was a great turn out of the visitors at the event together with faculty, alumni, and students as they showed a keen interest in the works put up by the students. Dr. Jafri appreciated the diligent efforts of students saying that this kind of work requires not only physical but cerebral toil as well.

The degree show comprised of works by Fakhra Asif, Hina Fatima, Imran Ahmed, Maria Yasin, Muhammad Asad Gulzar, Rabey aIlyas, Sana Saeed, Shahina, Tariq Ali, Ufaq Altaf, Zunaira Sultan, and Zainab Aziz who explored varied mediums in their respective practices. The show will continue till February 6.