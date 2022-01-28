Govt taking steps to make small airports operational: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Senate was informed on Friday that the government was taking steps to make small airports of the country operational.

Responding to various questions in Question hour at Senate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that commercial traffic stands suspended at different airports due to the non-availability of commercial airlines.

The minister assured that there will be no discrimination with any province regarding the commencement of domestic flight operations. He said a decision will be made on the commercial viability of routes.

He said that commercial viability is crucial for flight operations in all airports. The minister said that Moenjodaro Airport is an operational Airport equipped with allied facilities to accommodate Aircraft i.e ATR.

He said that however, scheduled commercial traffic stands suspended since 2018 due to the commercial non-viability of the airlines.

He said that flight operations from Moenjodaro airport will be commenced upon request by airline operators. He said that airport-related questions should be referred to the relevant committee for detailed discussions.