Shehzad Roy shares his ‘secret’ levitation technique

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy has netizens in fits with his secret levitation technique shared on social media. Pakistan’s famed singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy took to photo and video sharing application Instagram on Tuesday evening to share an interesting video with his followers. The 17-second clip sees the singer performing a meditation pose as he folds his hand together and soon lifts his body above the ground.

His funny take on levitation was soon disturbed by a young lad who came running in the frame when the celeb couldn’t hold himself and burst into laughter. “I meditate like this to levitate within 2 minutes. Caution! Nobody should be around while practicing!”, read the caption on the video.

Thousands of social media users have watched the humorous clip within a few hours, many of whom believed his ‘magic’ to be real.

One of the users of the social app remarked “Hahahhahahha,can’t help laughing”, while another comment read, “Half way to this video, and I was like.. So this is the reason of his ever-lasting youth. Lol”.

Shehzad Roy is one of the most beloved performers of the country, with a career span of over 26 years, and various hit numbers on his credit.

The 44-year-old actor has been rewarded with numerous prestigious accolades, including Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his services to the nation.