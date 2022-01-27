Atif Aslam lauds Sara Bharwana’s style sense as she designs his PSL anthem look

Atif Aslam is celebrating the success of PSL 7 anthem by paying a loving tribute to his better half, wife Sara Bharwana. Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Aadat singer shared stills from track Agay Dekh, while crediting the people who made it possible. “Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife’s sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara,” quipped Atif. He added: “What a video – considering the short amount or time we had. Well done @zparwez The powerful sound scape @abdullah.s.siddiqui.” Agay Dekh is sung by Aima Baig alongside Atif and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.













