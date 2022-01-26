PTI government fighting against organized mafia: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was fighting against the organized mafia.

In a tweet, he said that the World Bank had confirmed Pakistan’s 5.37 percent growth rate, and the government’s policies to deal with coronavirus were being praised globally.

ہم کس قدر منظم مافیا کا سامنا کر رہے ہیں کہ ایسے وقت میں جب عالمی بینک نے پاکستان کی 5.37 فیصد سے ترقی کی تصدیق کر رہا ہےکرونا سے نبٹنے کی حکومتی پالیسیوں کی تعریف عالمی سطح پر ہو رہی ہےایک ایسی بے سروپا رپورٹ آتی ہے جس کا سر ہے نہ پیراور ایک پریس ریلیز پر ہیڈ لائنیں لگ جاتی ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 26, 2022

He said it was strange that Transparency International’s meaningless report hit the headlines, which has only claims and no reason mentioned.

There was no mention of financial corruption in the report but such stories were added in the press release that even the corrupt opposition had the courage to criticize the government, he said.

Taking a jibe on PML-N and JUI-F leadership he said it was strange that such people were claiming that the present government was corrupt which tantamount to spit on the sun.