PCB joins hands with Fox Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday joined hands with Fox Sports to telecast its home international fixtures and the Pakistan Super League in Australia. With the broadcast deal, the Pakistan cricket fans and supporters down under will be able to watch the upcoming edition of PSL and the one to be played next year, along with all international home cricket till April 2023 on Fox Sports on Foxtel as well as Kayo Sports (Foxtel Group’s sports streaming service). Foxtel Group now has more than 2.4 million sports subscribers allowing PCB access to the largest audience of sports fans in the country across Foxtel and Kayo. This partnership is part of the PCB’s strategy and vision to take top-flight cricket in Pakistan in every corner of the earth after it signed deals with Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Willow TV (North America).

The PCB has also partnered with OTT platforms ICC TV and tapmad TV to broadcast the PSL 7 in all unexploited territories as well as Australia. The countries where the PSL 7, which begins on Thursday, can be watched on the two platforms are: Andorra, Antarctica, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bouvet Island, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Timor, Ecuador, Estonia, Falkland Islands, Faroe islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guyana, Heard Island, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgystan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Caledonia, North Korea, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Vietnam and Venezuela.