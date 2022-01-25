How to Buy Dogecoin UK – Beginner’s Guide

Ever wondered how to buy Dogecoin? Over the past year, crypto’s largest coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have risen 45% and 270% respectively. However, these numbers have been massively outperformed by Dogecoin which has delivered an astounding 1,670%.

Don’t want to miss out on these gains? Then read our step-by-step guide on how to invest in Dogecoin UK today.

How to Buy Dogecoin UK – Quick Steps

Before you can invest in Dogecoin UK you must set up a wallet. This can quickly and easily be done using eToro:

Open an account by visiting the eToro website.

Verify your account and deposit your currency.

Search for Dogecoin using the search bar at the top of the homepage.

Select the amount of Dogecoin you would like to purchase and add it to your portfolio.

Buy Dogecoin on eToro

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

Where to Buy Dogecoin UK

With so many providers out there, choosing the best crypto exchange can be challenging. Here’s our top three for 2022.

1. eToro – Best Crypto Trading Platform with Low Fees

Our top broker is eToro. It is great for investors of all levels, as it has an easy-to-use website. It’s also FCA-regulated so all deposits are covered by the FSCS Scheme.

If you like the idea of social investing, then eToro could be a great choice. Its social trading function allows investors to connect across the globe to share market news and advice. In addition to this, eToro’s copy trader function allows investors to copy some of eToro’s best-performing portfolios.

There are some costs for investors to be aware of, however. These include the fixed spread charge on trades and a $5 withdrawal-free on funds. Also, if accounts are left inactive for over a year, then a $10 charge will apply. These are the only additional costs that investors need to be aware of when trading using eToro.

Opening an account is quick and easy, and you can fund your account with a debit/credit card, e-wallet, or bank transfer.

Buy DOGE on eToro.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

2. Coinbase – Best Crypto Exchange For New Traders

Coinbase is also an excellent choice for beginner investors looking to open a crypto wallet for the first time. It is free and easy to download on both IOS and Android and is also available on desktop.

To set up an account, users must enter a simple username and password. Coinbase will give you a crypto wallet recovery key which must be remembered in order to access funds later on.

Buy Dogecoin on Coinbase.

Your capital is at risk.

3. Modeapp – Best Crypto Exchange that Supports BTC Cashback

Modeapp is our third selected broker. It is a UK-based smartphone-only platform that allows investors to buy and sell Bitcoin. If you are looking to invest in Dogecoin UK, then this platform may not be right for you.

However, it is still a great option to consider when opening a crypto account. This is because Modeapp allows you to earn BTC cashback when you shop with selected merchants. These funds will be automatically added to your account.

Best Way to Buy Dogecoin – The Top Payment Methods

The great thing about setting up an account with eToro is that when you choose to fund your account you can do so using a variety of payment options. We will now take a look at how you can link each of these to your eToro wallet to invest in Dogecoin UK.

Buying Dogecoin with PayPal

If you’re still deciding how to buy dogecoin, the first way is to connect your PayPal e-wallet to eToro. This is quick and easy to do.

Alternatively, PayPal lets you buy cryptocurrencies directly in the app. To do this simply navigate to the crypto part of the wallet and add cryptos to your wallet using your funds.

Buy Dogecoin with a credit card or debit card

Adding funds using a debit and credit card can be substantially slower than using an e-wallet, however, it is still an option. Again, simply navigate to the “deposit funds” section of eToro and select the debit/credit card option.

Buy Dogecoin with Neteller or Skrill

Alongside PayPal, eToro offers two other e-wallet deposit options, Neteller and Skrill. These are both as quick and easy as PayPal to use, and also quicker than bank transferring funds.

Why Buy Dogecoin: Is Dogecoin a Good Investment?

The altcoin nature of Dogecoin may dismay investors from adding the coin to their portfolios, however, there are still many reasons to be bullish on Dogecoin. Firstly, is it the most popular altcoin on the market, so when news moves these coins, Dogecoin is likely to spike (or crash) first.

Secondly, it has a massive community of supporters, for example, the Dogecoin Reddit page has 2.2 million subscribers. In addition to this, it is accepted by over 1900 online merchants so evidently companies and individuals are serious about its future.

One thing to consider here is that Dogecoin has little utility. The utility can be thought of as how a coin can be used further down the line to make real-world changes, such as to payments infrastructure or security. Dogecoin’s sole purpose is to be publicly traded, and hence the current hype may die down as other more useful cryptos gain traction in the market.

Buy Dogecoin on eToro.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

Dogecoin Price

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is currently priced at £0.13. Whilst this might not sound like much, it’s actually risen over 1670% since December 2020! This has made it one of the most popular cryptocurrencies to own and trade. However, the price has remained volatile, and in the last six months has dropped 30%.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will Dogecoin Go Up?

Predicting the price of any cryptocurrency is very hard. This is because they are highly volatile assets, often seeing double-digit swings daily. Looking at the recent price of Dogecoin, the momentum of May 2021 seems to have worn off. Over the past months, the price has fallen 30%, currently sitting at £0.13. In the past 30 days, the trend is similar, with Dogecoin’s price slumping over 7%.

However, just because the price has fallen, it does not mean that it will not increase again in the future. What is more, the current price – which is 74% lower than the all-time high – could be a great entry-level to get in at. For example, if you added Dogecoin to your wallet at £0.13 and it rocketed up to the all-time high of £0.41, you would be left with a whopping 215% return. If you invested £1000, that would translate to £2150!

One thing that makes Dogecoin’s price unpredictable is the various influential market commentary that occurs. For example, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has posted a number of tweets about Dogecoin, and these were a large reason behind the May 2021 price spike.

Whilst this was good news then, he has also posted negative commentary which has negatively influenced the price – a case we saw with a series of Bitcoin-related tweets which led to the BTC price crumbling. The fact that cryptos can be so easily influenced by such commentary and send users flocking to a crypto exchange is worrying.

How to Buy Dogecoin in UK – Tutorial

In this next stage, we will show you a step-by-step guide to do just that with our partnered broker eToro.

Step 1: Set up your account

The first step is to set up an account with eToro. After clicking the sign-up button, simply enter some personal details to set up your account.

Step 2: Verify your account

Verify your account by uploading proof of ID and address.

Step 3: Make a deposit

The next step is to add a minimum of $10 to your account to invest in Dogecoin UK.

Step 4: Search for Dogecoin

Simply search for DOGE then click the ‘Trade’ button. Enter the amount you would like to purchase and click ‘Open Trade’.

How to invest in Dogecoin UK – Conclusion

With Dogecoin being so heavily down from its all-time high, it could be a great option to invest in to take advantage of this market.

So, if you want to buy Dogecoin UK we recommend opening an account with eToro. It’s fully regulated, offers low fees, and supports a wide range of payment methods.

Buy Dogecoin on eToro.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection. Your capital is at risk. Additionally, 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.