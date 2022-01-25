Asim Azhar celebrates Merub’s birthday fantasy

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate your birthday and happen to be a Harry Potter fan, Merub’s bash could give you some wizardly ideas.

Merub celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a Harry Potter-themed bash. One of the highlights from the celebrations full of magic was singer Asim Azhar.

“Happy birthday to my favourite person,” wrote Asim, sharing a photo with Merub. “Your Harry Potter fantasy has finally come true.”

This is not the first time Merub and Asim have been spotted together. Last year, they attended the 20th Lux Style Awards and Merub later attended a concert by Asim. She had called him the most “talented, amazing and dignified celebrity”.

Merub Ali was last seen in the continuing drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.