Heavy snowfall in Galyat blocks connecting roads

NATHIAGALI: Connecting road has been blocked from Donga Gali to Koza Gali for all sorts of traffic due to heavy snowfall and the Abbottabad district administration also directed the tourists to avoid traveling in Galyat keeping in view the severe weather conditions.

During the last three days, Galyat has received more than 4 feet of snowfall, which has once again blocked all roads particularly connecting roads of dozens of villages in the region and the residents of the area have been trapped in their houses.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasan is supervising the snow clearing operation in Galyat where Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and C&W heavy machinery being utilized to clear the main Murree Road on priority.

For the ease of locals and tourists, GDA has also established a district emergency control room and a specific landline number 099235138 has also been allotted for contact in case of any emergency.

In many areas of Galyat electricity transmission lines have also been collapsed due to heavy snowfall and after clearance of the roads, electricity would be restored, it is said.