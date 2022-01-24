Descon awarded for being top manpower exporter for last 3 years

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment held an award ceremony in Islamabad where Descon was awarded for being the top manpower exporter from Pakistan, for the last 3 years.Descon has played a vital role in Pakistan accomplishing this feat, by being the highest manpower exporting entity. There are a total of 4,582 registered promoters nationwide. In course of the last 3 years, Descon has successfully been able to mobilize a human capital of more than 13,000 while ensuring comprehensive fulfillment of company as well as government regulations and procedures.

Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor To The Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development was the chief guest. The event was well attended by Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoter Association (POEPA) Chairman Sarfaraz Zahoor Cheema, Mr. Kashif Ahmed Noor Director General Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment and Mr. Syed Javed Hassan Chairman NAVTTC. Apart from providing opportunities for local employment, Descon is also responsible for more than 13000 workers sent overseas from Pakistan in last 3 years. These employees have been sent to work for various projects and ventures Descon is a part of around the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, President Manpower and People Services, Murtaza Ali said: “Descon Engineering is consistent in helping and enabling people with better employment prospects. This will help not only empower them monetarily, but it will also change the socio-economic state of their families. We are also proud of contributing to Pakistan’s prosperity by creating opportunities of foreign exchange in form of remittances.”

Descon also holds the distinction of exporting most manpower for their own ventures, as compared to other Manpower services companies. Descon Technical Institute (DTI), a flagship CSR project of Descon, acts as a feeder for this skill pool that Descon exports overseas.

This is a further testament to the progress of Descon over the years and its commitment to help improve Pakistan’s image around the globe and uplifting the socio-economic standing of its employees and their families. It was not easy to carry out the operations amidst the prevailing pandemic, however, it was done impeccably following all COVID protocols strictly at every step for everyone’s protection and wellbeing.

At present, Descon holds business interests in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and South Africa, making its mark and flying Pakistan’s flag high.