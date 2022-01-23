6,500 more test positive for Covid-19; 12 lose lives

The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 63, 344 with 6,540 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 12 people had died from the disease on Saturday.

All 12 corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab and Islamabad followed by Sindh. Out of the total 12 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 03 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 26 percent, Peshawar 12 percent, Sargodha 08 percent and Lahore 18 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 24 percent, Rawalpindi 21 percent, Faisalabad 18 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

Around 115 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 58,902 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 15861 in Sindh, 21,253 in Punjab, 12,045 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,078 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 721 in Balochistan, 440 in GB, and 1,504 in AJK. Around 1,267,598 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,360,019 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 35,130, Balochistan 33,855, GB 10,480, ICT 115,939, KP 183,865, Punjab 460,335 and Sindh 520,415. About 29,077 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,730 have perished in Sindh, out of which 03 died in hospital on Friday. However, 13,100 had died in Punjab so far, with 04 deaths occured in past 24 hours. Around 5,969 in KP where 01 of them died in hospital on Friday, 975 with 04 died in hospital on Saturday in ICT, Balochistan 367, GB 187, while 749 died in AJK.