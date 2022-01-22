Ali Zafar rocks Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Land of Melodies Concert

Singer Ali Zafar has rocked Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Land of Melodies Concert.

The global popstar has performed at the Jubilee Stage for the second time.

This time, the concert saw artists from across Pakistan performing on a medley of songs to the tunes of modern and traditional tunes. The concert started with an energetic performance by singer, guitarist Ali Noor.

Ali Zafar enthralled his fans with a stellar performance.

He was also joined on stage by 12-year-old Urooj Fatima from Balochistan and Pashto folk singer Gul Panra, and they sang songs in regional languages.

The Jubilee Stage has featured many global superstars such as Alicia Keys, Psy and Stray Kids as well as AR Rahman. Ali Zafar had previously performed at Expo 2020 a few months ago to a packed crowd when the star was in Dubai for his Golden Visa given to him by the UAE government.

Following a rocking performance on the Jubilee Stage, singer Ali Zafar talked his heart out to the audience. “Performing on stage is what I live for,” said Ali Zafar. Zafar, who is a recipient of the highest national literary award Pride of Performance, said that 19 years back when his first song “Channo” was released, his life changed overnight. “I came from a very humble background, my parents were teachers, but suddenly after the first song I got fame, calls and big contracts,” the singer said.

Ali Zafar asked the youngsters to stay strong and bravely fight the challenges. He said after the release of “Channo”, critics wrote that Ali Zafar has destroyed the music of Pakistan. “Someone wrote in a magazine that Ali Zafar is a flash in the pan, and he would be gone in two years,” he said

The singer said he never responded to negativity, and just did his job honestly.