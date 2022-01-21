SBP digitises refinance process of EFS to facilitate banks, exporters

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has automated the process of receiving refinance from SBP under the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) for both conventional and Shariah-compliant variants of the scheme, marking a significant step forward in the quest for greater ease of doing business.

The digitization of the refinance process is intended to make optimal use of technology while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency. Banks will now be able to submit EFS-related cases and other pertinent data to the State Bank electronically using an online interface, allowing for more expedient regulatory decisions to be made. For a short amount of time, the digital procedure of EFS cases will run in parallel with the currently in-place manual submission approach.

Following that, banks will no longer be able to submit cases on paper and will instead have to rely on electronic submissions to do so. Banks will be able to track the status of EFS-related cases reported to SBP/SBPBSC through this online platform, which will be available in real-time. Banks will be able to retrieve system-generated reports to check on the status of their accounts and share this information with their customers.

The implementation of digitization of EFS functions will enable SBP to delegate some of the operations to banks, such as sub-allocation of EFS limits by banks as per their own requirements. Under the digitised mechanism, there will be no need of transferring an exporter’s limit from one SBP BSC office to another SBP BSC office. This will ensure swift processing of EFS cases and benefit the banks/exporters availing of financing facility under EFS.

The digitization of EFS functions is expected to conserve resources and bring efficiency by reducing turnaround time and replacing the paper-based submissions of cases that are prone to logistic and storage issues. This initiative is a part of SBP’s Vision 2020, aiming to implement a modern framework for the retention and sharing of information and bring ease of doing business.