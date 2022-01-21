Bilal Anwar assumes charge as NDRMF CEO

Bilal Anwar has assumed the charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Pakistan after his appointment by the federal cabinet as head of the Fund that has been set up by the government for disaster preparedness with a loan of $200 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

A company registered under Section 42 of the Companies Act, for awarding, managing and guiding investments to government and non-government entities in undertaking risk reduction activities focusing on primary or critical level disaster planning, preparedness, pre disaster mitigation and early warning systems with the aim to enhance resilience of the country.

Bilal is an International climate policy and sustainable development professional with a reputation of a leading technical climate change expert who played a vital role in framing and development of international climate policy, holds extensive management expertise in climate change and carbon strategies in the corporate sector and donor funded projects in several countries.

His earlier experiences include as General Manager- the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius, successfully rolling out the technical support and climate finance mobilization programs of worth USD 700 million in 15 countries. Also setting up of international carbon regime of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), in the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, in Bonn, Germany and served in the private sector in UK and USA.