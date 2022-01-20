SFJ asks Kashmiri Freedom Fighters To “Leave Valley, Reach Delhi” To Sabotage Republic Day

LONDON: Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) gave a call to the freedom fighters in Kashmir to “Leave Valley – Reach Delhi” on January 26 to block Modi-Tiranga on the upcoming Republic Day of India to internationalize #Khalistan2Kashmir independence movement.

Declaring that with the abolition of Article 370 and voting in Khalistan Referendum, #Khalistan2Kashmir movement has entered the phase of “Now Or Never”, SFJ General Counsel together with female Muslim activist called upon the Kashmiri Freedom Fights to raise “Kashmir-Khalistan Flags” at India Gate and Red Fort on January 26.

“To put an end to fake encounters and rapes in Baramulla, Anantnaag, Shopian and Pulwama by Indian Army, Kashmiris should join hands with pro Khalistan forces to liberate Indian occupied Kashmir and Punjab”, urged New York-based Pannun and hijab clad Urdu speaking Kashmiri activist from Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir in their joint video message.