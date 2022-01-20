Court indicts GB ex-judge Rana Shamim in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court has charged Rana Shamim, the former head judge of the Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court, in a high-profile contempt of court case, Daily Times reported.

Rana Shamim stated that he had no idea what contempt of court was. He questioned the court if he might be held in contempt if he carried an affidavit in his pocket.

While rejecting Rana Shamim’s request, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah accused him. He stated that the court had already been scandalized, leaving him to wonder if the court had a problem. He stated that the story was being written with the IHC in mind. And the narrative made it evident that the court’s judgment was tainted, he continued.

“The court cannot give license to any petitioner to disgrace it and sit silently and let people’s trust in it vanish,” Justice Minallah remarked.