Pakistan reports 7000 COVID cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported around 7,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak, according to official facts released on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 58,943 samples were tested, out of which 6,808 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.55% as compared to yesterday’s 9.48%.

With the emergence of new cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,345,801.

Five more patients of COVID-19 died because of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death number to 29,042. The number of critical patients rose to 918.

Pakistan has conducted 24,356,373 tests so far to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,265,665 people have regained their health including 426 in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced a string of restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

A session of the country’s nerve centre for Covid response with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair approved imposing restrictions from Jan 20 till Jan 31. These restrictions will be revised on Jan 27.