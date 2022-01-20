Ban on indoor dining, weddings in cities with over 10pc positivity rate

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday banned indoor gatherings, weddings and dining in districts and cities with Covid-19 positivity rate exceeding 10 percent as part of new curbs meant to tackle the pandemic’s fifth wave being driven by the Omicron variant.

A press release issued from the forum said the decision will remain in effect from Jan 20 to 31, adding that a review will be held on Jan 27 to assess the situation. The ban on indoor dining, however, will go into effect from Jan 24.

Indoor gatherings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity up to 10pc

Indoor gatherings banned, outdoor up to 300 for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc (with effect from Jan 24)

Indoor weddings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity rate up to 10pc

Indoor weddings banned, outdoor up to 300 for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc (with effect from Jan 24 and will remain effective till February 15)

Indoor and outdoor dining both allowed for districts with positivity rate up to 10pc

Indoor dining banned (with effect from Jan 24), outdoor allowed for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc

Education activities will continue for those under and over 12 in districts with positivity rate up to 10pc

Education activities will continue with staggered attendance at 50pc capacity for those under 12 and 100pc attendance for those over 12 in districts with positivity rate more than 10pc

Those over 12 will need to be fully vaccinated in both situations

Vaccination will be mandatory (at least one dose) for those over 12 from Feb 1

Aggressive sentinel testing to be carried out for targeted closures in institutes with high disease prevalence

Federating units in consultation with health authorities will decide limits for closure of educational institutions

Gyms, cinemas, shrines, amusement parks:

Indoor activities allowed for districts with positivity rate up to 10pc

Indoor activities allowed at 50pc capacity for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc

All sports activities allowed for districts with positivity rate up to 10pc

Ban on contact sports (karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, wrestling and kabaddi) for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc

The NCOC decided that markets and business activities will continue without any restrictions and normal working hours with 100pc employee attendance will be followed, provided that they are fully vaccinated. However, it did add that work from home was encouraged.

Occupancy in public transport was set at 70pc and 80pc in railways, with continuous mask-wearing throughout journeys.

The ban on serving of meals was also maintained for public transport and domestic air travel.

The curbs come as the country is in the grip of the fifth wave which is being driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.