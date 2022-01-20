Lack of quorum: NA session adjourned sans proceedings

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday adjourned the House proceedings till 10:30 am Friday due to lack of the quorum. As the session started and the speaker moved to the first agenda item the ‘Questions,’ Riaz Ul Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pointed out lack of the quorum.

Speaker Asad Qaiser ordered for the member-count and adjourned the House till Friday morning after finding the quorum incomplete.

Besides the question-hour, the House was scheduled to take up two Calling Attention Notices regarding “non-accommodation of those Pakistani medical students, in different medical colleges of the country by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), who were previously enrolled in medical colleges of Afghanistan” and “acute shortage of Urea fertilizer in the country.”

In legislative business, the House was to consider passage of three bills including the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill-2021; the Pakistan Global Institute Bill-2021; and The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill- 2021.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar was to introduce a bill to further amend the Private Power and Infrastructure Board Act, 2012 [The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022]. Laying of some annual reports and papers, presentation of different standing committees’ reports, debate on the situation arising out of the killing of a Sri Lankan Factory manager by a mob in Sialkot, and Motion of Thanks to express gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled on September 13, 2021 were also among the agenda items.