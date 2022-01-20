PKR sheds 4 paisa to reach 176.22 against USD

Pakistani rupee shed another 4 paisa (-0.02 percent) against the US dollar for the second straight day on Wednesday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs176.18 in the interbank market and closed at Rs176.22. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 36 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 176.25 and low offer of 176.10. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 177/178 per dollar.

Overall Pakistan rupee shed 15 paisa against the US dollar during the three sessions of this week, while it has appreciated by 29 paisa during the current year 2022. The local unit has depreciated by Rs18.79 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.

The experts were of the view that trade and current account deficits due to rising import bill and depletion in the foreign exchange reserves are major threats to the rupee’s stability. The trade deficit ballooned by 106 percent to $25.48 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year 2021-22 due to a massive surge in imports, which touched $40.50 billion. Likewise, foreign exchange reserves also fell to $23.90 billion from $24.02 billion last week.

However, the rupee is likely to remain stable against the dollar amid positive sentiment that the government is taking serious steps for the revival of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF). President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday last signed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, generally known as the mini-budget, thus fulfilling one of the key conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Again, the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 from the National Assembly on Thursday last was another step to pave the way for the revival of the IMF programme. The IMF board is scheduled to meet on January 28 to take up Pakistan’s case.