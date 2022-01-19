GCWUF attains 4th position in ranking among world’s women universities

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained 4th position in ranking among world’s women universities, 3rd position in Asian women universities and first position among Pakistani women universities.

A spokesperson of the university said here on Wednesday that the year 2021 had been phenomenal in the GCWUF history as the university had extraordinarily improved its ranking with research productivity, social outreach, teaching facilities, developed infrastructure, financial investments, MOUs with various important organizations, professional development of faculty, automation of library and human resource recruitment etc.

She said that GCWUF was ranked 4th among all women universities in the world in UI Green Metric World University Ranking 2021. It was also ranked at Top among all Women Universities of Pakistan in addition to grabbing 3rd position among Asian Women universities and 500-550 internationally in QS Asia Top University Rankings 2022.

According to Times Higher Education Rankings, GCWUF was ranked 1st among women universities of Pakistan, 4th among all the universities of Pakistan and 601-800 among 1,115 Universities from 94 countries of the world. Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was also awarded to Vice-Chancellor GCWUF in recognition of her achievements in 2021, she added.

The spokesperson further said that GCWUF held its first convocation for the conferment of degrees to its students of BS, MA/MSc & MS/MPhil (sessions 2013-2018). Several meetings of Syndicate, Academic Council, BASR and Selection Boards were held in 2021 while 250 research publications were published and 110 academic faculty members were given incentive awards. 30 International and National seminars and conferences as well as 2 faculty training programs were organized in 2021 in addition to signing 6 memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with different organizations.

She said that the establishment of the New Campus of GC Women University Faisalabad was approved by the CDWP while Solar Power Generation System was installed at GCWUF Main Campus and various other projects were also completed. She said that 3000 plants were planted in the university premises by following the Prime Minister’s vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

She said that the library automation project through KOHA Library Management Software was completed and advanced equipage was provided to HiTech Laboratory of GCWUF. IT Services GCWUF developed systems for online attendance, online job portal and file tracking system etc.

In sports, GCWUF players brought laurels for this alma mater in various competitions in 2021. In Inter-Club Athletics Championship 2021, GCWUF secured 2nd position and cash prizes; in Inter-Collegiate Badminton Championship, GCWUF secured 2nd position and in Inter-collegiate Table Tennis Championship, GCWUF secured 3rd position. Similarly, in Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive 2021, GCWUF secured Gold Medals in Hammer Throw and Pole Vault and Bronze Medal in Volley Ball competition in addition to securing overall 6th position in the athletic championship in Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive 2021.

She said that GCWUF was heading towards the invincible legacy of impactful research, quality teaching and automated administration in the year 2022. The University intends to earn maximum commercial and academic value for its students through the provision of excellent and swift services in order to make GCWUF an exemplary institute of higher learning in Pakistan and abroad.

“Last but not least, we have entered 2022 with the mission to improve our rankings and physical infrastructure of the new campus, in addition, to acquire ISO certificates to make GCWUF as the Significant University of Pakistan”, she added.